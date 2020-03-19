Bruce LeRoy Black, 89, of Fennville, Mich., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home in Glenn, Mich., with his family holding his hands.
He was born to Roy and Rose (Morse) Black on Nov. 13, 1930, in South Haven. He graduated from South Haven High School in 1949. Bruce grew up farming with his family and began to custom farm right out of high school. He then married Barbara Sharp, also of Glenn, on Oct. 3, 1959. That same year he started Bruce Black Excavating. Over the next 60 years, the company he loved grew and earned a reputation for excellence and integrity throughout the area. Bruce’s passion for hard work and commitment to a job well done showed through in every project the company completed. He was very proud to have lived his entire life in Glenn and give back to the community he loved. Bruce enjoyed traveling with his family all over the United States camping. This continued with many years of Bruce and Barb enjoying their RV adventures.