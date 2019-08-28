Bruce Ringer
Bruce Ringer, 72, of Stevensville passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Phillip Bubar officiating. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Les Turner ALS Foundation or The American Heart Association. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bruce was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in South Bend, Ind., to Carl and Mary (Warren) Ringer. In 1965, he was in the last graduating class from Lapaz High School. After high school, Bruce proudly served our country by enlisting in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969. He was stationed at the submarine base in Groton, Conn., where he studied as a machinist mate and engine man. He would later become the plank owner of the Francis Scott Key, a nuclear-powered submarine. While serving, Bruce met his best friend and love of his life, Charlotte Cupello. The two were married in July of 1967 in New London, Conn. Before his departure from the Navy, Bruce and Charlotte gave birth to their first son, Steven, in 1968.
In late 1969, Bruce and his family moved to Lapaz, Ind., and began working at Bendix Break Division and then relocated to Hawthorn Melody and started working in the HVAC business. After a few years, Bruce was wanting to come back to where he grew up, so he decided to move his family to Michigan and began working for the Cook Nuclear Plant. Bruce and Charlotte continued to grow their family and had their second son, Sean, in 1974 and first daughter, Kimberly, in 1977. After several years at Cook, he relocated to work for Ideal Plumbing & Air Conditioning Co. This job led him to open up his own business, B.E.R. Heating & Cooling, in 1986 with his son Steven, proudly serving the Michiana area until his retirement in 2007. Bruce loved helping any in need and his kindness truly showed while he was working in his business.
Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their home in Tampa, Fla., where they would relax at the beach or play golf. When home in Michigan, Bruce loved spending time with his grandchildren at the family pool, boating, tubing and swimming in Lake Michigan and playing golf in his weekly golf league.
In 2007, Bruce had a major heart attack with many complications followed up by numerous surgeries. This led to his diagnosis of ALS in 2017. After his heart attack, Bruce joined The Chapel and had been an avid member of the congregation and small group, learning about his life in eternity. A favorite verse of his was “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer.” Psalm 18:2.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; children, Steven (Sarah) Ringer of St. Joseph, Sean Ringer of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Kimberly Ringer of Baroda; grandchildren, Arielle, Nathaniel, Wade and Charlie; great-grandchildren, Gianna and John Remington; brother, Paul (Elaine) Ringer of Dunedin, Fla.; and many aunts and cousins.