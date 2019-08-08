Burleen E. Sexton
Burleen E. Steele Sexton, 95, of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at noon on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 902 Broad St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Marlo Fritzke officiating. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Joseph, or The North Berrien Senior Center, Coloma. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Burleen was born on May 20, 1924, in Paris, Tenn., to Lee and Bertha (Barnett) Ball. She graduated from Puryear High School in Tennessee. She married Douglas Steele, who preceded her in death in 1953, and later married Ford Sexton, who preceded her in death in 1986.
For many years, Burleen worked in the factory at Whirlpool Corporation, retiring in 1988. She was a proud member of First Baptist Church and was involved in many church events and activities. Burleen was a natural caregiver. Her passion in life was raising her family and always making sure everyone had a smile on their face. Her kindness, generosity and beautiful smile will forever live on with everyone who knew her.
Burleen is survived by her children, Sandra (Brian) Kraemer of Coloma and Ricky (Marilyn) Steele of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Karla (Joe) Romano, Ryan (Melissa) Steele and Doug (Beth) Kraemer; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Maverick, McKinleigh, Ronnie, Kris and Rain.
Burleen was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bertha; husbands, Douglas Steele and Ford Sexton; and siblings, Orville, Edgar, Mason, Elroy, Colie and Jane.