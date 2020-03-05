Calvin Lee “Bossman” Williams, 79, of Benton Harbor passed away Feb. 23, 2020, with family by his side. A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 7, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.

Calvin was born to the union of Johnny and Jerlene Williams on Nov. 11, 1941, in Brinkley, Ark. He moved to Chicago to work at an early age. While in Chicago, he married Bessie Brooks, and to this union seven children were born.