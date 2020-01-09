Calvin Wayne Shirley
Calvin Wayne Shirley, 61, of Pullman passed away suddenly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Hartford Township.
Calvin was born Jan. 4, 1958, in St. Joseph, the son of Trues Jr. and Mary (Hines) Shirley, both of whom precede him in passing. Also preceding him in passing was a sister, Laura Shirley.
Calvin loved watching football, especially his team, the Raiders, but his most important times were spent with family, who will miss him dearly.
Calvin is survived by two sons, Kevin (Amy) Shirley of Pullman and Tim Shirley of Alabama; three granddaughters, Madalyn, Aubrey and Lily Belle; two brothers, Phillip (Cherie) Stillwell and Chet Shirley; and two sisters, Judy (Bruce) Grates and Victoria (Mary) Shannon.
Calvin will be cremated, and private family services will take place. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements.