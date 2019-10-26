Camilla A. Styburski
Camilla A. Styburski, 88, of Coloma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Dani Veenstra officiating. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Camilla was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo., to Robert and Lillian (Spanbauer) Tucker. On Sept. 29, 1947, she wed Melvin Styburski in Benton Harbor. Camilla worked as a bus driver for St. Joseph Public Schools for 26 years before retiring in 1990. She loved hosting family gatherings, pizza parties and celebrating any and every occasion she could. In her spare time she enjoyed going to the Coloma Senior Center and playing bingo and cards with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler for 27 years and enjoyed her trips to the casino.
She is survived by her children, Lloyd (Christine) Styburski of Watervliet, Ellen (Kenneth) Woods of Coloma and Kim (Lori) Styburski of Dowagiac; daughter-in-law, Lola Styburski; grandchildren, DeAnn (Jon Saxton) Rose, Mitzi (Tim) Jones, Jeremiah (Kiley Taylor) Styburski and Sarah (Brandon Smith) Styburski; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Bender; brother-in-law, Jim Hettinger; and close family friends, Tom Franceschini and Dianne Rose.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin on Oct. 23, 2010; sons, Brian, Doran and Paul Styburski; and half brothers, Larry and Robert Tucker.