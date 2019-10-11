Candyce L. 'Candy' Taylor
Candyce L. “Candy” Taylor, 63, of St. Joseph passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Saron Lutheran Church ELCA, 510 Main St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Joan Olson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Candy was born on July 26, 1956, to Clarence and Thelma Burch in Bonne Terre, Mo. On July 26, 1974, Candy married the love of her life, John Taylor, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Desloge, Mo. Candy had a passion for nature and animals. Most of all, she loved spending her time with her family, especially her three sons.
Candy is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Taylor, of St. Joseph; sons, Jarrod (Katie) Taylor of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Adam Taylor of Nashville, Tenn., and Matthew (Ashley) Taylor of Moore, Okla.; and one grandchild on the way.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Thelma Burch.