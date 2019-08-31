Carl Lee Dittmar Jr.
Carl Lee Dittmar Jr., 72, of Niles succumbed to cancer on Aug. 29, 2019, in the comfort of home, surrounded by his four daughters.
Carl was born to the late Carl L. Sr. and Isabelle “Rose” (Robbins) Dittmar.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Christine Hauser (Mike), Deana Pellow (Denny), Stephanie Hubbard (Tom) and Becca Dalenberg (Taner); sister, Inga Wright (Tom); brother, Scott Dittmar (Laurie); sister-in-law, Honor Dittmar; and brother-in-law, Donnie Pritchard. Carl will be forever remembered by his 13 grandchildren: Nick Rockwell (Catelyn), Sean Rockwell, Carly Wade (Cameron), David Jordan, Cortney Toxopeus (Mykal), Madison Pellow, Catie Hauser, Olivia Hauser, Nate Dalenberg, Thomas “Bubba” Hubbard, Lindsey Dalenberg, Donald Hubbard and Macy Pellow. He will also be fondly remembered by his three great-granddaughters, Ashlynn Rockwell, Quinn Frazier and Kora Rockwell; as well as many, many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles, with a time of visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Berrien County Cancer Service, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Family and friends may share their memories of Carl with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles.