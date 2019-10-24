Carl R. Smith
Carl R. Smith, 86, of New Buffalo died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the presence of his family.
Carl was born April 20, 1933, in Grand Rapids, the seventh child born to Joseph and Marian Smith. He married Martha Jones on March 22, 1975, in Kent County, Mich.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking. Carl was a veteran, having spent time in the U.S. Army.
Carl will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha Smith of New Buffalo; one daughter, Carla (Steve) Sanderson of California; two sons, Richard Smith of Nevada and Randall Smith of Hudsonville; two stepdaughters, Barbara (Robert) Dabbs of Buchanan and Jayne (Dale) Powell of New Buffalo; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice (Howard) Perrin of Hudsonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with his parents, Carl was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.
Family and friends will gather at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.