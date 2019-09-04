Carl Wayne Rose
Carl Wayne Rose of Sawyer passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the age of 64.
Carl was born to parents, Ellis and Margaret (Robinson) Rose, on June 24, 1955. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. Carl was an electrician at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds for many years.
Besides his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his stepfather, Alvin Johnson; his brothers, Walter Thomas Rose, James Rose, John Rose, Bobby Rose and Frank Rose; his sister, Naomi Rose; and his children, Angie Dahms and Thomas Hennessee.
He is survived by his brothers, Jerry Rose, William Rose and Manard Rose; his sister, Retha Jost; his children, Jonathan Hennessee and Kimberlee Mandarino; and his grandchildren, Abigail, Annalyse and Allison Mandarino.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.