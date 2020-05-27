Carol Ann Ball, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Decatur passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.newellchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel.