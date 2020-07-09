Carol Joan Leist, 78, of South Haven passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Ely Manor in Allegan, Mich.
She was born July 20, 1941, in Chicago, to Paul and Helen (Winzenz) Fouts. Carol married Robert Leist on Sept. 23, 1975, and they shared 17 years of marriage before his passing. She worked at Bohn Aluminum in South Haven as the president’s secretary and floor supervisor for 40 years before her retirement. Family oriented, Carol enjoyed cookouts with family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was fond of flower gardening and sailing on the Moondrift.