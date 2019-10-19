Carol June (Sowka) Ridge
Carol June (Sowka) Ridge, 78, of Dowagiac, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She was born Jan. 12, 1941, to Severin Sowka and Marguerite Lewis in Benton Harbor.
She was a true artist, and loved her family passionately. She never met an enemy, was generous to a fault, and made everyone feel special. Her love of art and adventure was only surpassed by her love for God and family.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Snow; brothers, Virgil Zachary and Frank Sowka; daughters, April (Steve) McCoy, Janet (Chuck) Jessup, Jennifer (Roger) Anderson; and son, Scott Congdon. She has 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who all miss her dearly.
Carol was preceded in death by her son, Edwin Congdon; grandson, Jonathan Congdon; sisters, Janet Green and Maribeth Green; and brother Randy Zachary.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 25, 2020, at Sister Lakes Community Church.