Carol L. (Gonnerman) Jewell
Carol L. (Gonnerman) Jewell, 84, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Baptist Church, 902 Broad St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Marlo Fritzke officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Carol’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Carol was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Dekalb, Ill., to Arthur and Florence (Pearson) Gonnerman. She graduated at the top of her class from St. Joseph High School and received her associate’s degree in accounting from Lake Michigan College. On Oct. 2, 1999, she married Allen Jewell at First Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Carol worked as an accounting professional at Skidmore Corporation for 37 years, Southwestern Medical Clinic for 12 years and as a dispatcher for the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. She loved to travel the world and never met a food she would not try. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Carol was passionate about giving of her time and resources to the church for many programs and church families. She was a mighty force, full of life and adventure!
Carol is survived by her husband, Allen Jewell, of St. Joseph; stepchildren, Carol (Tom) Allen of St. Joseph, Brian (Patricia) Jewell of St. Joseph and Melody Jewell-Schramm of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Keith (Suzi), Dawn (Lee), Amy (Chad), Lisa (Grant), Matt (Morgan), Nicholas and Danielle; godchild, Alicia; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded by her parents and her brother.