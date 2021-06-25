Carole Ann (Newton) Easton was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Columbus, Miss., and passed away June 14, 2021. Carole was 8 years old before she realized the family gatherings that time of year were not for her birthday. She was a delight to be around, and her infectious laugh has been recalled by many.
Growing up in Decatur, and graduating from Decatur High School in 1963, she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen her senior year. She attended some college, and worked at Whirlpool for 35 years, retiring in 2005.