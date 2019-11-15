Carole Jean Klapp
Carole Jean Klapp, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by family.
Carole was born in Kaleva, Mich., on Sept. 17, 1930, to Leonard and Irma Kamppinen.
Carole and Herb made St. Joseph their home while she selflessly dedicated her life to raising her four boys and cheering on her grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and sports fan.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Klapp, Kerry Klapp and Tom (Cindy) Klapp; daughter-in-law, Donna Klapp Grow; grandchildren: Amanda (Shaun) Bredeweg, Cara (Jason) Montgomery, Craig Andrew Klapp, Tom Joseph Klapp, Daniel Klapp and Andrew Klapp; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Blakeslee; brother, Tom Kamppinen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Klapp and John Cribbs.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Herbert Klapp; son, Craig Klapp; and sisters, Charmin Cribbs and Mayme Malmquist.
In keeping with Carole's wishes, there will be no funeral services.