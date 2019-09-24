Caroline Matie (Lung) Bennett
Caroline Matie (Lung) Bennett, born July 2, 1929, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019.
She was the mother of David, Robert, Richard and William Wade and Kara (Wade) Buckalew. Upon marrying Joe, the love of her life, she became a stepmother to Rand, Rich and Nick Bennett and Lynell (Bennett) Ferguson. She never felt she had enough time with Joe before his passing. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved and was proud of each of them.
She used a number of sayings, including, “You cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear,” never believing that she was a “silk purse,” but she was!
She so enjoyed her Bible study group and volunteering at the Box Factory. Most importantly, she loved Jesus. As her life neared it’s end on this earth, she looked forward to the promise of a new life with Jesus when He comes again. She had the blessing of thinking about this while under the kind, loving care of her caregivers at the Hanson Hospice Center. For the gift of love and care, each of you gave our mother, we thank you so very much! May God bless you!
Memorial contributions may be given to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville MI 49127, so that others may have the gift of end of life care, as she was blessed with.
According to her wishes, there will be no formal service. A gathering to celebrate Carol will be held on Nov. 3 at The Box Factory for the Arts at a time to be announced later on the Pike Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, website.
