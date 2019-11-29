Carolyn Fowler
Carolyn’s life began April 13, 1937, in Henderson, Tenn. She grew up in Tennessee where she lived until she married her husband, Lowell Anglin. Shortly after getting married they moved to Michigan. Carolyn owned an H&R Block franchise for over 40 years and was a landlord. She also took great pride in serving her community as a Benton Township trustee for many years.
Carolyn’s greatest joy was being there for her loving family including: her daughter, Tammy Watson; three grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Koch, Tony Anglin, and Shilo Anglin-Green; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Abram, and Eva; three brothers, Alton Neal (Deborah) Kinchen, Ronnie V. (Brenda) Kinchen, and Billy (Cathy) Kinchen; a sister-in-law, Opal Kinchen; and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn died Sunday, Nov. 24, at Select Medical Center in Battle Creek. She is preceded in death by: two husbands, Lowell Anglin and Richard Fowler; her son, Tony Anglin; a brother, Raymond Kinchen; two sisters, Doris Anglin and Judy Smith; and a good friend, Robert LaMott.
Friends may visit with Carolyn’s family Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet where funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Carolyn’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.