Carolyn I. Camburn
Carolyn I. Camburn, 77, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Royalton Manor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeffrey Hubers officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy & Girls Club of Benton Harbor. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Carolyn was born on May 6, 1942, to George and Inez (Ingram) Langston in Batesville, Ark. When she was 6 years old her family moved to St. Joseph to join other family. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in the class of 1960, and then went on to graduate from beauty school. For a majority of her life, she worked as a hairdresser and in beauty supply. On Jan. 19, 1963, Carolyn married Steve Camburn and had two children, Cindi and Mike. At that point she was able to be a stay-at-home mom. She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church. Most of all, she loved to spend her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Michael (Laura) Camburn of Baroda and Cynthia (Scott) Collum of Baroda; and her grandchildren: Teylor (Daniel) Burnside, Sara Collum, Casey Collum, Jessica (Doug) Bronicki and Emily Camburn.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, George and Inez Langston.