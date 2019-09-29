Carolyn Kruse
Carolyn Kruse was born on July 21, 1942 to Frank and Dorothy (James) Becker in Kalamazoo. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1960 and went to work for Bell Telephone as an operator and a supervisor. On Aug. 14, 1965 she married Bart Kruse at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Kalamazoo. They moved to Sturgis, Mich., where their daughters Michelle and Heidi were born. In 1970, the family moved to St. Joseph where their son Daniel was born in 1975. Carolyn worked as a stay-at-home mother and later as a employment counselor for Wood Temporary Services.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother, tirelessly supporting her kids and husband’s school and athletics. She was an active in the Epsicopal church, leading volunteers from St. Paul’s at the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen; and later, as member of the Daughters of the King prayer and service group at the Church of the Mediator. Carolyn loved knitting, shopping and collecting. She and Bart spent their retirement traveling and spending time with their grandkids.
Carolyn leaves behind her husband Bart, daughter Heidi (Jason Roffman); son Dan (Socorro Sevilla); and grandchildren Madeleine and Brigitte Roffman and Javier Sevilla. She is preceded in death by her daughter Michelle and her brother William Becker. Her family would like to thank the people at Caring Circle for their care and support.
A celebration of service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway in Harbert, with Father Dick Emrich officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.