Carolyn M. Goldner
Carolyn M. Goldner, 97, of Eau Claire took her Lord's hand on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, following an extended bout with Alzheimer’s at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4071 Naomi Road, Sodus. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sodus. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services.
A Chicago transplant, Carolyn was born to Frank Jr. and Anna (Kopova) Koncel in Berwyn, Ill., on Feb. 6, 1922. The oldest child of a baker, she and her brother Frankie spent many hours in their youth selling Bohemian delicacies. On July 17, 1940, she was married to the love of her life, Edwin “Ed” Goldner, with whom she enjoyed 69 years of devotion, friendship and hand-holding until his passing in 2009. To this union were born two sons, Donald Edwin and Edwin Frank. A homemaker first, after raising her boys, Carolyn went to work for Memorial Hospital on the switchboard. Her knack with numbers and organizational skills facilitated her rise to credit manager with only a high school diploma. She was very proud of the fact that upon her retirement it took two college-degreed individuals to replace her. Carolyn loved polkas and big band music and would frequently be seen dancing in her kitchen to the catchy tunes.
She and Ed were “snowbirds" for many years, enjoying their homes in both Sodus (and Pipestone Lake) and Fort Meyers, Fla. They traveled extensively, visiting most all of the 50 states as well as Mexico, Canada and the Bahamas. Her favorite times, however, were those spent with family.
Among those who will forever remember Carol are her son, Donald (Norma) Goldner of Eau Claire; daughter-in-law, Faye (Lynn) Goldner of Schoolcraft; grandchildren, Beth (Mike) DeCoursey of St. Joseph, Brenda (Dave) Seeley of Portage, Bonnie (Jeff) Hackman of Gilbert, Ariz., Carol Martin of Eau Claire, Jason (Jennifer) McIntyre of Battle Creek, Stephany (Mark) Baliff of Galesburg and Matthew (Jessi) Goldner of Schoolcraft; 17 great-grandchildren: Spencer and Quentin DeCoursey, Dalton, Brian and Megan Seeley, Emma Hackman, Sami, Lexi and Kasi Martin, Ryland, Hudson and Beckham McIntyre, Josie, Avery and Elena Baliff and Brooklyn and Kendall Goldner; stepbrother, Ray (Marla) Cerny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who greeted her in heaven include: her parents; husband, Edwin; son, Edwin F. Goldner; brother, Frank Koncel III; great-grandson, Sawyer Mark Baliff; and stepbrothers, Edward, Richard and Robert Cerny.
Those wishing to share a memory or sign the guest book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or Caring Circle Hospice.