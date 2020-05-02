Carolyn Ruth Ziemer, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community, where she most recently resided.
Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 precautions. Private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Carolyn’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Great Lakes Chapter-Kalamazoo or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Carolyn’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.