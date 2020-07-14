Catherine Ann (Michaud) Stankus, 71, of Berrien Springs, formerly of Coloma passed away June 27, 2020, at Loving Care Nursing Home in Berrien Springs.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Salvation Army Church, 233 Michigan St., Benton Harbor, with refreshments following at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Lake Linden, Mich., with her parents. Those who wish to leave an online condolence may do so at www.purely cremations.org. Memorials may be made in Catherine’s name to Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.