Catherine Brown Marshall
Mother Catherine Brown Marshall, 77, of Benton Harbor pulled off mortality and put on immortality, making the transition to her heavenly home peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019, at home.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2360 Townline Road, Benton Harbor, with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at familyfuneralhome.net.
Catherine was united in holy matrimony to the late Walter Brown Jr., and 10 children were born from this union of 33 years. After the passing of Deacon Brown, Catherine married Fedo Marshall, who also preceded her in death.
Catherine leaves precious memoires in three sons: David (Paulmae), Jessie and Leonard Brown; four daughters: Linda Woodard, Clementine Brown, Glendora (Felix) Campbell and Marilyn (Anthony) Sutherland; 27 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; son, Richard; daughters, Madie Beatrice and Palestine Sparks; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.