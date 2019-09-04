Catherine Louise Ochs
Catherine Louise Ochs, 80, of Bridgman died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Catherine was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Gary, Ind., to Edward and Sabina Beckman. She married Earl Ochs on Oct. 22, 1960, in Gary. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2006.
Catherine was a member of the Galien American Legion Post 344 Auxiliary. She loved playing euchre. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish in Three Oaks.
Catherine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one son, Carlin (Linda) Ochs of Bridgman; four daughters, Frances (Tom) Wasko of Chicago, Phyllis Goldstein of Grayslake, Ill., Rita Dawson of New Troy and Martha (Paul) Welsch; six grandchildren: Tim, Brandi, Alex, Kristy, Joshua and Sydney; one great-grandchild, Ava Mae; one sister, Dorothy Pictor of Valparaiso, Ind.; one brother, Jim Beckman of La Porte, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Peggy Beckman; one brother-in-law, Jerry Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Beckman; two sisters, Mary “Lucille” Davis and her twin, Carolyn Annelo; and one sister-in-law, Donna Beckman.
Family and friends will gather from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Mary of the Assumption, 28 West Ash Street, Three Oaks, with visitation one-hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Father Vanathaiyan Savarimuthu will be officiating. Ms. Ochs remains will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions be made in Catherine’s memory to Galien American Legion Post 344, Roof Fund, 402 South Cleveland Ave., Galien, MI 49113. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.