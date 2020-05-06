Charles “Art” Arthur Bennett, 98, of Geneva Township passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, peacefully in his home.
He was born March 21, 1922, to Wilbur and Celesta J. (Merriman) Bennett in South Haven. He graduated with the class of 1940 from South Haven High School. Art served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II from 1942 to 1945. He married Elizabeth M. Kozel on June 28, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bangor and they shared 64 years of marriage before her passing. Art worked at Everett Piano in South Haven from 1947 to 1986 before his retirement. He also owned and operated their family farm. He was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.