Charles F. Allred
Charles F. Allred, 65, of Benton Harbor passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Graceway at Countryside in South Haven.
He was born Aug. 26, 1954, to Charles and Ruby (Shannon) Allred, in Joiner, Ark. Charles married Tammy Bennett on Oct. 24, 1986. They shared 33 years in marriage. Charles honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Allred; and parents, Charles and Ruby Allred.
Charles is survived by his wife, Tammy Allred of Benton Harbor; children: Stacy Allred of Stevensville, Carla (Andrew) Dale of Benton Harbor, Megan Sanderson Allred of Las Vegas, Shannon Hobbs Allred of Benton Harbor and Erin Morris of Dowagiac; siblings: Ronald (Lori) Allred of Coloma, Peggy (Gary) Fisher of Florida, and Shirley (Jeff) Feora and Janet (Brian) Stuller, all of Clermont, Fla.; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Charles will be laid to rest in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
