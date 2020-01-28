The Rev. Charles F. Frandsen, 98, a longtime resident of Benton Harbor passed away quietly among family and close friends on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Lincoln Township.
A Mass of the Resurrection celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator at 14280 Red Arrow Hwy., Lakeside. The family will receive friends and relatives for a Remembrance Gathering from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, St. Augustine’s Church or St. John’s By the Lake Church. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.