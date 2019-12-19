Charles Frederick Martin
Charles Frederick Martin, 96, of Coloma passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dan Golladay officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Private burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Charles was born Nov. 13, 1923, in Benton Harbor, to Burlin and Bertha “Betty” (Reske) Martin. In 1941, Charles married the former Annabell Adams in Little Rock, Ark. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon return from the war, Charles gained employment with Whirlpool Corp, retiring after 32 years. At the same time, he formed a partnership with his brother and they operated B&C Clinic in Benton Harbor for more than 30 years. After selling the business, he continued to work as a small engine mechanic at AAA Sales & Service in Benton Harbor. He was always busy at home as well, tinkering on a lawn mower or generator, whatever needed fixing, or building bird houses. Charles attended Napier Parkview Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. He enjoyed cruising his neighborhood in his golf cart to check on his neighbors or get supplies from the store.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Betty Ann Willis of Coloma and Judy (Richard) Terlisner of Coloma; five grandchildren: Ruth Anne (Bruce) Jones, Charles Edwin Selters, Sarah Willis, Shane Matthew (Kara) McLean and Jaqulyn (Jeffrery Stack) McLean; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Ernestine DuMont of Red Oak, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabell, on Dec. 3, 1998; his granddaughter, Judith Lynn Gess; his great-grandson, Michael Goodrich; his son-in-law, Phillip Willis; three brothers; and three sisters.