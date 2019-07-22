Charles G. “Charlie” Raas
Charles G. “Charlie” Raas, 74, of Stevensville passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at noon at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Burial will follow at Ruggles Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Charlie was born on Aug. 2, 1944, to Walter & Evelyn (Felgner) Raas in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Lakeshore High School. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After being honorably discharged, Charlie worked in maintenance for Paramount Die Cast for more than 20 years and then for Bosch for over 20 years before his retirement. Charlie was a proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed the outdoors, farming and he especially loved his dog, Rudy.
Charlie is survived by his siblings, Harland Raas of Stevensville, Patsy (Herman) Black of Dowagiac and Maxine (Richard) Anstey of Stevensville; and nieces and nephews, Craig (Pam) Black, Sheryl (Bruce) Meiser and Scott (Melissa) Anstey.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Evelyn Raas.