Charles Howard Krone, 67, of Three Oaks died peacefully, Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Kansas City, Mo., the only child of Howard and June Krone. He married Karen Jankowski on July 31, 1989, in New Buffalo.
Chuck was Superman (his wife called him “Clark” and best friend). He was known as Pops by his children and children’s friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, friend and mentor. Chuck always put other people’s need ahead of his own. If someone needed something, all they had to do was let him know. Chuck always tried to do what was right and was always helping people and animals.
Chuck served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was known for his cooking, both at restaurants and at family gatherings. He served his community for over 15 years delivering newspapers for various publishers. Chuck’s granddaughter remembers him as her “Dad” who loved her, helped her with her homework, as well as anything she needed help with and could fix anything.
Even after his life on earth ended, Chuck continued to give generously to his community by donating tissue to Gift of Life.
Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Karen Jankowski-Krone of Three Oaks; one daughter, Heidi Friedburg of Benton Harbor; one son, Ryan (Amy) Friedburg of Benton Harbor; his golden retriever, Olivia; seven grandchildren: Emily Shreve, Natalie Shreve, Noah Jones, Kylee Alexander, Delilah Alexander, Cedar Friedburg and Riverlyn Friedburg; one brother-in-law, Duane (Martha) Jankowski of Yakima, Wash.; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Gerald) Briggs of Baroda and Judith (Paul) Pedzinski of Three Oaks; and cousins, LuAnne (Doug) Tabbert of Hillsdale and Pete Roberson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Mark Jankowski.
The family will observe a private remembrance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.