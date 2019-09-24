Charles N. Scherer

Charles N. Scherer, 64, of Benton Harbor died Thurday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home.

Charles’ life began June 13, 1955, in Benton Harbor. He was a lifetime area resident and worked for the Watervliet Paper Mill and then Chardon Rubber until they closed. After Chardon closed he worked as a self-employed carpenter. Charles will be remembered as The King of Yard Sales and for his love of the outdoors – be it boating, swimming, camping, driving his Corvette or hosting bonfires, cookouts and fish fries.

His greatest joy was spending time with his loving family, which includes: his two sons, Cody Scherer of Watervliet and Nick (Olivia) Scherer of Berrien Springs; three siblings, Deb Scherer of Florida, Rich (Marchelle) Scherer of Kentucky and Nancy (Greg) Robinson of Coloma; his niece and goddaughter, Michelanne Shane; his stepmom, Edith Marlin of Florida; and his dog, Molly.

His parents, Charles “Chuck” Scherer and Jean (Silhanek) Scherer, preceded him in death.

A memorial service celebrating Charles’ life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Watervliet. Hutchins Funeral Home is assisting Charles’ family with arrangements. A message of comfort may be left for his family at hutchinsfuneral.com.

 