Charles Peter Rasmussen
Charles Peter Rasmussen was born May 19, 1932, in Rawlins, Wyo. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Charles came to Berrien Springs in 1964 and was hired at University Printers at Andrews University and worked as a pressman for 22 years.
In 1966 he met Alice Call, and they were married April 16, 1972. Although they didn’t have children, Charles and Alice lived a full life of travel, time with friends and active involvement in the life of Pioneer Memorial Church. Charles was an avid photographer, a singer and lover of music, a collector of clocks and a garage sale junkie. He was known for his chocolate chip cookies and was an accomplished cook.
After University Printers closed, Charles was asked to be the printer at Your Story Hour, and this ministry became his passion for the rest of his life.
He was known by many as Charles, Charlie, Chuck and even “Charlie Brown.” But he will always be known as a kind-hearted friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Charles was preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister and his brother.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years and by several nieces and nephews.
Charles fell asleep in Jesus at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, at Jenny’s Place AFC in Berrien Springs.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Youth Chapel of Pioneer Memorial Church at Andrews University. Memorials may be given to Your Story Hour or to the Pioneer Memorial Church Renovation Fund. Online messages may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com.