Charles R. “Chuck” Dill, 80, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland with his loving family at his side.
Chuck was born on April 15, 1939, to Otto and Margaret (Voelker) Dill in Chicago. He grew up in Evergreen Park, Ill., and graduated from Mendel Catholic High School in 1957. He enlisted in the United State Air Force and proudly served his country for four years before being honorably discharged in 1961. On Sept. 26, 1964, Chuck married the love of his life, Marilyn Escher, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Evergreen Park. Following his military service he worked for M. Steffan Co. in Berwyn, Ill. When M. Steffan closed their Berwyn office in 1967, he relocated to their office in Coloma. In 1971, Chuck and Marilyn purchased BH Awning in Benton Harbor. Chuck loved his career and worked well into his 70s.