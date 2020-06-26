Charles Raymond Trapp, 87, of Baroda passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home in the care of his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Pike Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with the Rev. Thomas Batsky officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. You can pay your respects at the funeral home from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, where the family will be present from 3-7 p.m. during that time. Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Circle of Lakeland, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.