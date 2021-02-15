St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 9F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.