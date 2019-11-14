Cheri Lynn Coombs
Cheri Lynn Coombs, 49, of Lawrence passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Lawrence.
She was born Oct. 19, 1970, in Watervliet, daughter of Charles and Joyce (Harmon) Ball.
Over the years, Cheri worked as a waitress at the waffle house in Lawrence, as a bank teller at the 5/3 Bank in Lawrence and ended her working days at the VBISD Transportation Center in Lawrence. Cheri cherished her family over everything. In her free time she loved surrounding herself with family and friends. Cheri took pride in her hosting abilities and would organize get-togethers as often as she could, so that her family could be together. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors, playing Sudoku and at the end of her life, watching the game show network with family.
Surviving is her husband of 18 years, Timothy D. Coombs; children, Ashley (Lee) Cammire, Amber (Jesus) Guajardo and Alyssa Coombs; grandchildren: Caleb, Cain and Stella Guajardo and Gracelynn Cammire; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, family members and friends.
Cheri was proceeded in death by her brother, Charles Ball Jr.
Family and friends will be received at 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 W. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. A luncheon to celebrate Cheri's life will follow at 3 p.m. at Van Buren Sportsmen's Club in Hartford.
Contributions may be made to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance. To sign the online guest book, go to www.adamspawpaw.com.