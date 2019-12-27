Cheryl Annette Huff Harpole
Cheryl Annette Huff Harpole, 60, of Niles passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home, from a lengthy illness.
Cheryl was born Aug. 29, 1959, at Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor, to James (Char) Gunn and Barbara Hinkelman Dorgelo. She graduated from Niles High School in 1977. She married Ralph E. Harpole on June 7, 2003. Cheryl was a kind-hearted woman who never hesitated to help a soul. Her love for her family and friends was like a candle that never went out. She worked in the accounting department at Notre Dame until health problems forced her to stop working, and it was a very sad day as she enjoyed working with and helping people.
Cheryl leaves behind her loving husband, Ralph E. Harpole of 16 years; daughter, Tara (Sean) Spurrier; son, Richard (Brandy) Huff; brother, Ronald Gunn of Sodus; sister, Kim (Jim) Billings of Florida; grandchildren: Savannah, Sierra and Keegan Spurrier, Willow and Oakley Huff and Andrew Duong; brother-in-law, Doyle (Debbie) Harpole; sister-in-law, Vera Harpole; a very special thank you to her sister-in-law, Teresa Earl, and step-daughter, Amy Harpole, who helped her during her final days; John Harpole and other nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Joanne (John) Kurland, who were always there for love and support.
She is preceded in death by her uncle, Larry Hinkelman.
A funeral service for Cheryl will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place in Silverbrook Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Caring Circle, St. Joseph. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.