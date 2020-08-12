Sherry’s life began Nov 27, 1957, in Holland, Mich. She is a lifetime area resident of Southwest Michigan, making Coloma her home in her adulthood.
Sherry loved being a wife and a mother, hosting family gatherings, cooking, (whether it was inside or out on the barbecue grill) and enjoyed sitting around a bon fire with her family and friends. Sherry also loved her good old country music.... singing and dancing along to it.
Sherry’s loving family includes three daughters: April (Ryan) Lucker of Watervliet, Spring (Bob) Johnson of Coloma, and Summer (Westley) Smith of Coloma; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; several step-grandchildren; four siblings: Glenda Ling, Roy (Melinda) Whitaker, Roger (Opal) Whitaker, and Kenneth (Becky) Lindley; two step-siblings: Jerry Whitsett and Patricia Whitsett; and many nieces and nephews.
Sherry died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She is preceded in death by two husbands: Henry Lee Christopher and Michael Fullriede; two stepdaughters: Debra Christopher and Vanessa Gasto; her mother, Kitty Boyd Catania; and her father, Jessie Whitaker.
Friends may visit with Sherry’s family from noon-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Visitation will be followed by a graveside service at North Shore Memory Gardens. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Sherry’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.