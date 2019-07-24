Cheryl Leigh (Arnt) Bailey
Cheryl Leigh (Arnt) Bailey, born Aug. 30, 1959, in Benton Harbor, passed away on June 20, 2019, at the young age of 59. Surrounded by her children and with her twin sister by her side, Cheryl passed peacefully in Omaha, Neb. Cheryl was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1994, and by the grace of God she not only survived it, she went on to live a fruitful and meaningful life for many years. Over time the residual effects of the treatment that saved her life also took her life.
Cheryl was a selfless woman, a devoted daughter and a caring sister. She was the dearest mother ever – the epitome of love, sacrifice, strength and compassion. She was in every sense of the definition a true follower of Christ. Cheryl had an unwavering faith in God, even in the midst of her own affliction and suffering. A quote by John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, describes how Cheryl lived her life, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
Growing up on the Arnt family farm, Cheryl was a farm girl at heart. As a young child, she enjoyed walks through the pasture, adventures in the woods, playing in the creek and running through the corn fields. As an adult she enjoyed participating in family hayrides, gardening, canning, baking and caring for a wide variety of houseplants. She loved the simple pleasures in life – partaking of her favorite chocolate or ice cream no matter the time of day, listening to Christmas music no matter the time of year and hugging her kids every chance she got. Cheryl helped many people in a multitude of ways, and was forever thoughtful, always reaching out to others in need. Her volunteer work with the church and her chosen career as a social worker with the formerly named Family Independence Agency of the State of Michigan is testament to the caring and compassionate person she was. Above all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Betty Arnt; sister, Janet (Robert) Brown; brother, Greg (Judi) Arnt; twin sister, Deborah (Jim) Peters; children, Bridgette (Len) Renbarger, Adrienne (Adam) Niles and Jason (Gina) Ott; grandchildren: Ryne Renbarger, Rigley Renbarger, Tatum DiGiacomo, Samantha Niles, Preston Niles, Paxton Niles and Kamryn Niles – all who knew and loved her as Grandma Ce-Ce; and several nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was proceeded in death by father, Clifford Arnt; and sister-in-law, Tammy Arnt.
A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held at 11 a.m. (EST) Aug. 3, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4071 Naomi Road, Sodus, MI 49126, followed by lunch.