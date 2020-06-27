Cheryl (Olszewski) Epstein, formerly of Stevensville, passed away June 6, 2020, at home in Redondo Beach, Calif., in the presence of her loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born July 16, 1960, in Traverse City, Mich., to John and Marlene Olszewski of Coloma. The family moved to Stevensville when she was a child. She graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1978, and later from Twin City Beauty College. She moved to California, where she continued her career as a hairstylist and she made many friends who all loved her. Cheryl was a loving, caring person and anyone that met her was a friend for life. In April of 1993 she married Robert Epstein on the bluff of Palos Verdes, Calif., overlooking the Pacific Ocean. They had one child, Kaelee Rose, who she cherished more than anything else.