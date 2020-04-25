Chris Gordon Davenport Sr., a beloved son, father and grandfather, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1947, to Theodore and Bernice Davenport Sr. in Lansing, where he was the fourth of 12 children. He held various prominent city government positions. He worked for the city of Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Flint and Pontiac. Some of his most proud career roles include his work in economic development in Washington, D.C., and his work as a professor at Penn State University.