Christina Denise (Mahone) Beard
Christina Denise (Mahone) Beard of Atlanta peacefully departed this life on Sept. 25, 2019, with her loving mother, Eva, by her side in Atlanta.
Christina, affectionately known as Tina, was born on Oct. 11, 1970, in South Haven. Tina received her elementary education at South Haven, Grands Rapids and Covert Public Schools. She graduated from Covert High School on June 29, 1988. Her major study in high school was focused on business. After much pondering about what career she wanted to pursue, she relocated to Atlanta, where she felt opportunities would be better for her as she pursued her career. She was employed at U.S. Legal until she departed this life.
Christina is preceded in death by her biological father, Daniel; her maternal and paternal grandparents, Ardell and Idella Mahone and Mr. James Beard; and her great grandmother, Donnella Herring.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Elder Eva Beard Mahone; her father, Ardell Mahone II; two sisters, April Mahone of Covert and Shawnte’ Mahone of Grand Rapids, Mich.; two brothers, Ardell Mahone III of Niles and Justin Mahone of Atlanta; her fiancé, Timothy Camp; special friends, Martha Hardy Howard (affectionately known as stepmom) and Ashaki Scott; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Christina was a fun and loving person who had an infectious smile. She loved her mother, her father and all of her family unconditionally. She was an unselfish daughter, friend, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Tina is missed by her family and friends!
A wake will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lily of the Valley Church in Covert. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Bishop Darryl Williams officiating. Christina will be laid to rest in Covert Cemetery in Covert. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
