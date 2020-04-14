Christine Praskac, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Private graveside services and burial took place in Mona View Cemetery in Muskegon Heights, Mich., with the Rev. Kenneth Michnay officiating. Memorial donations in Christine’s name may be made to Dr. Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, Muskegon. Those wishing to sign Christine’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.