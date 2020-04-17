Christine Kay Ramer, 59, of Benton Harbor passed away at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Christine was born on Dec. 22, 1960, in Watervliet, to the late Wesley and Bonnie Hirsch. On Sept. 4, 1999, at a ceremony in Sodus, Christine married the love of her life, John Ramer. She worked for many years at Royalton Foot and Ankle, mastering many tasks, and doing everything that had been asked of her. Christine enjoyed going out to eat. She had a special place in her heart for animals, specifically rescue animals. But what really lit up her eyes was camping. She loved traveling out West and up North to camp. She especially loved the scenery of Mackinaw City.