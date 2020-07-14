Christine Sue “Chris” Glendening, 66, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Out of concern for all in attendance, we ask everyone to please wear a mask, if able, and be cautious of maintaining proper social distancing. For the safety of the family, they will not be present; however, they would like you to come in to pay your respects to Chris and sign the guest book. Those wishing to leave an online condolence, memory, or have a story to share, may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Michigan Catholic Schools.