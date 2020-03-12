Christopher C. Renna, 40, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
The son of Thomas and Pamela (née Stacey) Renna, Christopher was born July 11, 1979, in Saginaw, Mich. Chris recently accepted a position as the chief public defender of Kalamazoo County, and was the current chief public defender of Berrien County. A graduate from SVSU in 2002, he held degrees from Cooley Law and California Law Schools. He attended the California Innocence Project and Oxford University, England. Chris was an intern for Congressman J. Barcia and Senator C. Levin in Washington, D.C.