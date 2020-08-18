Christopher Dale Crouse, 48, of Riverside, formerly of St. Joseph passed away Aug. 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Chris was born Jan. 31, 1972, at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, to James and Marcia (Romeo) Crouse.
Because he enjoyed working with the public and never met a stranger, he will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his parents: Marci (Neil) Vernasco, James (Laura) Crouse; his fiancée, Danielle Strong; his lifelong friend and confidante, Ginny Crouse; his children: Tony (Alexa), Jesse (Nora), Gabby (Eric), Caitlin and Little Chris; seven grandchildren: Bella, Gracie, Alice, Ellie, Thaddius, Kole and Cala; plus a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his feline besties: Chloe, Kylo and TT.
There will be a memorial mass celebrated at at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Thomas McNally officiating. His final resting place will be Greenwood Cemetery, Bridgman with his NaNa, his GG and his great-great-grandmother.
Memorials may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Chris’ memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
He was preceded by his grandparents: Dale and Elsie Crouse, and Joan and George Romeo.