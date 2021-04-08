Chyrille’s life began Aug. 30, 1961, in Milwaukee. Chyrille spent most of her life calling Southwest Michigan home. She loved entertaining her family and friends and will always be remembered for her fun personality. Chyrille also enjoyed crocheting, needle point, working crossword puzzles, and watching true crime shows.
Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her four children: Ian (Karla) Bopp, Jodi (Paul) Johnson, Tyler Ganczak, and Edward (Chelsea) Kraft; 13 grandchildren; her mom, Ella (Shawley) Rome; a sister, Ardith Britain; and several nieces and nephews.