Claire Weimann, 80, of Berrien Springs passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Claire was born May 9, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Pastor Martin and Elsa (Going) Zschoche. She moved to St. Joseph in 1953, when her father was called to the pulpit of Trinity Lutheran Church. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1958, then went on to attend the Wesley Memorial School of Nursing in Chicago (now Northwestern University), receiving an RN degree in 1961. On March 12, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Ensign Gerald “Jerry” Weimann, in Denver. She moved with Jerry to his active duty naval postings in Norfolk, Va., and San Diego, working as a nurse in both cities. After Jerry left active duty, the family settled in Berrien Springs.